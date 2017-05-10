Pleasanton ready for Bike to Work Day

This Thursday is Bike to Work Day, when commuters around the Bay Area are encouraged to get out of their cars and instead bicycle to work to promote a healthier lifestyle with more exercise and less vehicle emissions. Pleasanton is recognizing the day with energizer stations throughout the city in the morning to provide cyclists with refreshments and goodie bags at locations including transit stations, Foothill High School, bike stores and more.

