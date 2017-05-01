Pleasanton Police Department swears in three new officers
Officers Mario Guillermo, Brandon Soto and Jason Swick were sworn in last week and will begin patrolling Pleasanton as solo officers once they complete a 16-week field training. Guillermo was born and raised in San Ramon and graduated from California High School, earning an associate's degree in criminal justice from Diablo Valley College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|16 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,763
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|4,996
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Apr 24
|Cece
|79
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Apr 21
|RED 5
|309
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Apr 13
|Mad Dad
|21
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|David Macdonald
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC