Pleasanton Police Department swears i...

Pleasanton Police Department swears in three new officers

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

Officers Mario Guillermo, Brandon Soto and Jason Swick were sworn in last week and will begin patrolling Pleasanton as solo officers once they complete a 16-week field training. Guillermo was born and raised in San Ramon and graduated from California High School, earning an associate's degree in criminal justice from Diablo Valley College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) 16 hr Princess Hey 4,763
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) Sun Princess Hey 4,996
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Apr 24 Cece 79
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Apr 21 RED 5 309
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Apr 13 Mad Dad 21
22 f on snapchat add me Apr 12 ok. 2
David Macdonald Apr 12 ok. 2
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,073 • Total comments across all topics: 280,697,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC