Pleasanton antiques show May 28 kicks off outdoor season
The Pleasanton Antiques and Collectibles Faire on May 28 is a preview of the summer antiques shows slated to occur in and around the Bay Area. This charming Alameda County town morphs into one gigantic outdoor store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chain of lakes status (Jan '09)
|15 hr
|Diane
|7
|Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Jim
|616
|earthquake
|Mon
|JKD
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Annoyed
|312
|White Male Privilege
|May 8
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|May 8
|texas pete
|4,792
|Alameda County Judge Vernon Nakahara is a corru... (May '15)
|May 5
|Ladybug
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC