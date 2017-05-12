Planning Commission reviews Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan update
The Pleasanton City Council is poised to debate the proposed update to the city's Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan next month after the Planning Commission weighed in on the draft document Wednesday evening. Prepared by city staff and consultant firm Fehr & Peers Transportation Consultants, the 258-page master plan update outlines a variety of strategies to guide future improvements to Pleasanton's bike and pedestrian network.
