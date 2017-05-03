Mike Epps performs charity show for family of deceased teen
Comedian Mike Epps performed at the California Theater in Pittsburg over the weekend and donated all the money from his first performance to a mourning family. All the money made from Epp's first show on Saturday went to the family of Floyd Burrell, the Pittsburg High School Senior who collapsed during a training exercise to prepare from the U.S. Marine Corp on April 25 at Veterans Park in Brentwood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
