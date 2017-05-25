Memorial Day in Pleasanton
Pleasanton is set to host its traditional Memorial Day observance on Monday with a ceremony outside the Senior Center and flags placed on military members' grave-sites at the cemeteries on Sunol Boulevard. Pleasanton will continue America's decades-old tradition of honoring men and women who died while serving in the nation's armed forces when it hosts the city's annual Memorial Day ceremony this Monday morning outside the Pleasanton Senior Center.
