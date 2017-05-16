Major sewer pipeline rehabilitation s...

Major sewer pipeline rehabilitation set to begin next month

This summer, Dublin San Ramon Services District will rehabilitate the Dublin trunk sewer, a reinforced concrete pipe that carries sewage from smaller sanitary sewer mains in west Dublin and south San Ramon to the wastewater treatment plant in Pleasanton. A major sewer pipeline project set to begin next month is expected to impact traffic in parts of Dublin and Pleasanton through October.

