Leaf Healthcare Showcases Mobility Monitoring Solution at Nurses Meeting
The Leaf Patient Monitoring System from Leaf Healthcare is designed to track and monitor a hospital patient's mobility throughout the mobility continuum-from bedridden to fully ambulating. The system, designed specifically for hospitalized patients who have impaired mobility, was unveiled recently during the American Association of Critical Care Nurses' National Teaching Institute and Critical Care Exposition.
