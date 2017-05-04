Last-minute deal being worked to save...

Last-minute deal being worked to save a Popa Goolda s home

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Inside Bay Area

The former home of longtime Fremont educator and community member J. Vernon "Pop" Goold could be spared from demolition, according to the developer planning to build 52 condominiums in place of it and nine other homes along Peralta Boulevard in Fremont. Photo by Joseph Geha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alameda County Judge Vernon Nakahara is a corru... (May '15) 2 hr Ladybug 4
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 5 hr Pppp 311
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) 11 hr Princess Hey 4,768
The Spot Bar and Grill (Aug '12) Wed Spotted Girl 6,760
Livermore Music Thread (May '13) Wed texas pete 57
I've Been Everywhere Man: The List Of Music Thr... (May '13) Wed texas pete 79
Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12) Tue Tchyyna 5
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,579 • Total comments across all topics: 280,794,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC