Honoring Pleasanton educators

Honoring Pleasanton educators

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

Village High School U.S. history, economics and leadership teacher Mario Hurtado learned last month that he had been named PUSD Teacher of the Year. Springtime in Pleasanton Unified School District is synonymous with school open houses, the dreaded "senioritis" and other indicators of summer vacation on the horizon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) 2 hr -meabadboy- 4,818
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) May 14 Mad Dad 22
Word Association Game... (Oct '12) May 13 Princess Hey 1,400
White Male Privilege May 12 Mark Rosenkranz 2
Chain of lakes status (Jan '09) May 10 Diane 7
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) May 9 Jim 616
earthquake May 8 JKD 2
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,900 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC