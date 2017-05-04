Footlocker: In for a Dollar
My wife came across this bill in 1983 when working as a bank teller. I had asked her to keep an eye open for any strange-looking currency and exchange it with her own.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HistoryNet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alameda County Judge Vernon Nakahara is a corru... (May '15)
|Fri
|Ladybug
|4
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Fri
|Pppp
|311
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Fri
|Princess Hey
|4,768
|The Spot Bar and Grill (Aug '12)
|May 3
|Spotted Girl
|6,760
|Livermore Music Thread (May '13)
|May 3
|texas pete
|57
|I've Been Everywhere Man: The List Of Music Thr... (May '13)
|May 3
|texas pete
|79
|Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12)
|May 2
|Tchyyna
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC