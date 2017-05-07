Fire crews battle one alarm fire in P...

Fire crews battle one alarm fire in Pleasanton

Sunday May 7 Read more: KRON 4

According to fire officials, the lone occupant of the house at 3604 Portsmouth Court was in a front room when she heard the smoke alarm go off. She went to investigate and found a fire in her bedroom in the back of the house.

