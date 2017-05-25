Family of 3-Year-Old Killed in Allege...

Family of 3-Year-Old Killed in Alleged DUI Crash Speaks Out

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

The crumpled car 3-year-old Elijah Dunn was sitting in when it was rear-ended by Yarenit Malihan on Sept. 9. The family of a 3-year-old boy killed in a crash involving an alleged drunk driver is raising concerns about the way the case has been handled so far.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fremont Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 16 hr Animals 3
Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 17 hr Chol 6
319 Ontario Drive (Jun '10) May 20 Kevin2 17
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) May 19 Chronicle 313
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) May 19 Princess Hey 4,822
The Spot Bar and Grill (Aug '12) May 19 Spotted Girl 6,762
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) May 14 Mad Dad 22
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,848 • Total comments across all topics: 281,284,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC