East Bay Deputy's Wife Pleads Not Gui...

East Bay Deputy's Wife Pleads Not Guilty to Manslaughter

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

The wife of an Alameda County sheriff's deputy, who is charged with the death of a 3-year-old boy in a DUI crash in San Ramon last year, faced a judge for the first time on Tuesday. After turning herself in to the authorities on Monday, Yarenit Malihan of Pleasanton pleaded not guilty to a felony gross vehicular manslaughter charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
319 Ontario Drive (Jun '10) May 20 Kevin2 17
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) May 19 Chronicle 313
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) May 19 Princess Hey 4,822
The Spot Bar and Grill (Aug '12) May 19 Spotted Girl 6,762
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) May 14 Mad Dad 22
Word Association Game... (Oct '12) May 13 Princess Hey 1,400
White Male Privilege May 12 Mark Rosenkranz 2
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,427 • Total comments across all topics: 281,225,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC