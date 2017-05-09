Dublin Family Suing BART For $3 Milli...

Dublin Family Suing BART For $3 Million Over Mob Attack

The first precursor to a lawsuit, which could be one of several or many to be filed in the high-profile swarm robbery two weeks ago that left multiple BART passengers injured and seven people robbed, has been filed by a Dublin father, his wife, and daughter, who were accosted and robbed onboard their train that night. "We believe this is gross negligence," said attorney Paul Justi, speaking to KRON 4 on behalf of Rusty and Patricia Stapp and their 18-year-old daughter, Amanda.

