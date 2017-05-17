Dog embarks in new role as 'Ambassadog' to Pleasanton
Amber Hall, a 15-year-old Corgi Shepherd who was rescued by the Hall family in 2003, will represent Pleasanton's canine residents. The title for ambassadog was up for bids at the Valley Humane Society's Tails at Twilight auction in March, and the Hall family was the top bidder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|9 hr
|Chronicle
|313
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|12 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,822
|The Spot Bar and Grill (Aug '12)
|17 hr
|Spotted Girl
|6,762
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|May 14
|Mad Dad
|22
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|May 13
|Princess Hey
|1,400
|White Male Privilege
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|Chain of lakes status (Jan '09)
|May 10
|Diane
|7
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC