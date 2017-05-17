City launches contest for new library card design

The Pleasanton Public Library is holding a contest for the new design of the front of a city library card, with all entries due by May 26. The artworks must be original and focus on the library's new mission statement, "Start your Journey Here: Discover, Connect, Share." Other requirements include using the name "Pleasanton Public Library" in the design, bold and bright colors, sized 6-3/8 inches by 10-1/8 inches , and be original, previously unpublished artwork by the entrant that is free of copyright restrictions or infringement.

