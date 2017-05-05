Berkeley: Plaintiffs reach settlement...

Berkeley: Plaintiffs reach settlement in deadly balcony collapse

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A partial settlement has been reached in the deadly balcony collapse that killed six young people and injured seven others. The settlement, the sum of which is confidential, was reached between injured victims and the families of the dead, mostly from Ireland, and those responsible for the construction work done during the building of the Library Gardens apartment complex at 2020 Kittredge Street in Berkeley, according to the law firm representing victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) 5 hr Jim 616
earthquake 15 hr JKD 2
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 18 hr Annoyed 312
White Male Privilege 20 hr Mark Rosenkranz 1
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) 22 hr texas pete 4,792
Alameda County Judge Vernon Nakahara is a corru... (May '15) May 5 Ladybug 4
The Spot Bar and Grill (Aug '12) May 3 Spotted Girl 6,760
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,692 • Total comments across all topics: 280,888,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC