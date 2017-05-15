Bay Areaa s high pollen counts troubl...

Bay Areaa s high pollen counts trouble allergy sufferers

Wednesday May 10 Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

This year's bountiful rain is responsible for beautiful blooms and teeming plants and pollen counts that are three to four times higher than normal, experts say - which explains the long lines at the pharmacy and long waits to see an allergist. “It's just one new patient after another, with the same story of misery,” said Dr. James Wolfe, an allergist with Allergy and Asthma Associates of Northern California.

