Arrest warrant issued for Pleasanton woman in I-680 crash that killed toddler
Authorities announced Friday afternoon they've obtained an arrest warrant for a Pleasanton woman in connection with the crash that killed a toddler on Interstate 680 in San Ramon last September. Yarenit Liliana Malihan, 40, has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and felony driving under the influence following more than eight months of investigation into the crash that killed 3-year-old Elijah Dunn, according to the California Highway Patrol's Dublin-area office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|319 Ontario Drive (Jun '10)
|May 20
|Kevin2
|17
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|May 19
|Chronicle
|313
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|May 19
|Princess Hey
|4,822
|The Spot Bar and Grill (Aug '12)
|May 19
|Spotted Girl
|6,762
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|May 14
|Mad Dad
|22
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|May 13
|Princess Hey
|1,400
|White Male Privilege
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC