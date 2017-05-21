Arrest warrant issued for Pleasanton ...

Arrest warrant issued for Pleasanton woman in I-680 crash that killed toddler

23 hrs ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

Authorities announced Friday afternoon they've obtained an arrest warrant for a Pleasanton woman in connection with the crash that killed a toddler on Interstate 680 in San Ramon last September. Yarenit Liliana Malihan, 40, has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and felony driving under the influence following more than eight months of investigation into the crash that killed 3-year-old Elijah Dunn, according to the California Highway Patrol's Dublin-area office.

