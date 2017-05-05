Around Pleasanton: Village High home ...

Around Pleasanton: Village High home to Teacher of Year

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Inside Bay Area

At the beginning of the school year, Village High School teacher Mario Hurtado asks his economics class to write the assets of Family, Love, Happiness, Health and Time on strips of paper. He then tells them they have to discard all of them except one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alameda County Judge Vernon Nakahara is a corru... (May '15) Fri Ladybug 4
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Fri Pppp 311
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Fri Princess Hey 4,768
The Spot Bar and Grill (Aug '12) May 3 Spotted Girl 6,760
Livermore Music Thread (May '13) May 3 texas pete 57
I've Been Everywhere Man: The List Of Music Thr... (May '13) May 3 texas pete 79
Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12) May 2 Tchyyna 5
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,091 • Total comments across all topics: 280,825,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC