a Bart Train Derailed At Daly City Saturday Causing Major Delays

If you were trying to ride BART Saturday afternoon or evening you were likely impacted by a derailment just outside Daly City Station that occurred just before 3 p.m. As KRON 4 reports , two cars of a nine-car Dublin/Pleasanton-bound train came off the tracks and the train was then stuck about 250 feet outside the station, leading to the need for single-tracking and system-wide delays throughout the rest of the day and evening. BART spokesperson Taylor Huckaby told the Chronicle that it was two of the middle cars of the train, and that "The trucks, or wheel axles, came off of the rail several feet on two cars."

