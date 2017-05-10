77th annual Pleasanton Rose Show coming to Senior Center this weekend
The 77th annual Pleasanton Rose Show is set for this Saturday at the Senior Center on Sunol Boulevard. The most fragrant show in town is Saturday as hundreds of Pleasanton residents bring their homegrown roses to the Senior Center to be shared and judged.
