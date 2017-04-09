Workshops on transitioning to new school scheduled for April 19

Pleasanton families with children heading to a new school level this fall can learn more about the experience through two upcoming panel discussions hosted by the city as part of its Community Education Series. The first panel, Transitioning to Middle School, is for fifth-grade students on their way to middle school and will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. April 19 at the library at 400 Old Bernal Ave. Each panel will feature students who have gone through the transition, as well as PUSD parents and district representatives who will speak to issues particular to each demographic.

