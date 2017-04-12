Wheels launches SmartTrips Pleasanton...

Wheels launches SmartTrips Pleasanton program

The Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority, which operates the Wheels bus system, is starting a new outreach campaign in Pleasanton to learn more about residents' travel habits and to educate them on local public transit options. SmartTrips Pleasanton will work specifically with people along the Santa Rita Road and Owens Drive corridors to inform them about new bus services connecting Pleasanton to the city's eastern BART station and encouraging them to consider options such as bus, BART, ACE Train, carpooling, bicycling and walking instead of driving by themselves.

