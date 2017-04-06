Valley Stars: Pleasanton police offic...

Valley Stars: Pleasanton police officers promoted

On March 15, Sgt. Larry Cox received the rank of police lieutenant and Officer Jason Knight was promoted to the rank of police sergeant.

