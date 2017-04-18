US contracting company has license re...

US contracting company has license revoked

The contracting company responsible for building the apartment block in Berkeley, California where six young people died almost two years ago in a balcony collapse has lost its license. Segue Construction was the general contractor on the Library Gardens apartment complex and had been accused of "wilfully disregarding" building plans and "wilfulling departing from trade standards" in the construction of the development.

