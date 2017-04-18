US contracting company has license revoked
The contracting company responsible for building the apartment block in Berkeley, California where six young people died almost two years ago in a balcony collapse has lost its license. Segue Construction was the general contractor on the Library Gardens apartment complex and had been accused of "wilfully disregarding" building plans and "wilfulling departing from trade standards" in the construction of the development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|7 hr
|RED 5
|309
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Apr 13
|Mad Dad
|21
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|David Macdonald
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Apr 12
|ok.
|4
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Apr 11
|Mrwhsle99
|13
|New development on first street
|Apr 11
|Mrwhsle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC