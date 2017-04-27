Tri-Valley Health Fair set for Saturday
The city of Pleasanton, Axis Community Health and the Pleasanton Unified School District are joining forces to host this year's Tri-Valley Health Fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave. in downtown Pleasanton. The free event will include resource tables, dental and vision screenings, physical examinations, cultural entertainment, and other health and human service related resources -- part of a multi-agency effort to bring an array of resources to one place to help people who might not otherwise have access to the information or health care.
