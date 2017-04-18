'The Promise' is a Promise Well Kept
"The Promise" is a Promise Well Kept Armenian News Network / Groong April 24, 2017 The Critical Corner By Bedros Afeyan PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA "The Promise" is a poignant saga of unimaginable emotional and historical majesty. It is the retelling of the finest instincts of man facing a grave chapter of man's inhumanity to man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Fri
|RED 5
|309
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Apr 13
|Mad Dad
|21
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|David Macdonald
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Apr 12
|ok.
|4
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Apr 11
|Mrwhsle99
|13
|New development on first street
|Apr 11
|Mrwhsle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC