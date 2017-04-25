Symphony concert to feature Pleasanton clarinetist Michelle Ho
Clarinetist Michelle Ho, a senior at Amador Valley High, will be a featured performer in a concert Saturday night by the Young People's Symphony Orchestra. Pleasanton clarinetist Michelle Ho will be featured in the Spring Concert by the Young People's Symphony Orchestra on Saturday evening in Walnut Creek.
