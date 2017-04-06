Staying Healthy: Wellness mantra -- E...

Staying Healthy: Wellness mantra -- Eat right, move more

Jim Griffin and Bob Pratt set the pace for walking 'n' talking in Mission Hills Park during a weekly World Walk to Wellness outing, now in their seventh year of helping people stay healthy in Pleasanton. Pleasanton's own World Walk to Wellness group is in its seventh year of getting people moving as they meet each Saturday to explore parks and trails in and around the city.

