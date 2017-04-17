School board to receive update on superintendent search Tuesday
The Pleasanton school board will receive an update on the search for the district's new superintendent and discuss the next steps in that process at its only regular meeting of the month Tuesday. Last month, the board held a special meeting with representatives from its executive search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates where a tentative timeline for hiring a new superintendent was established.
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Tue
|West law area
|308
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Apr 13
|Mad Dad
|21
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|David Macdonald
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Apr 12
|ok.
|4
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Apr 11
|Mrwhsle99
|13
|New development on first street
|Apr 11
|Mrwhsle
|1
