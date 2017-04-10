Scholz International Inc. FBNS
The following person doing business as: SCHOLZ INTERNATIONAL INC., 5976 W. LAS POSITAS BLVD., SUITE 224, PLEASANTON, CA 94588, is hereby registered by the following owner : Liberty International Trading, Inc., 2711 Centerville Road, Suite 400, Wilmington, Delaware, 19808. Registered in Delaware.
