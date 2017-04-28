Robinson Elementary student gains pra...

Robinson Elementary student gains praise for anti-bullying app, ZEBRA

Robinson Elementary School student Zoe Kurdakul received first place in the 2016 Mercer County Science and Engineering Fair, as well as the Earl S. Rommel Communications Award, for ZEBRA, an anti-bullying app.

