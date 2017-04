Pleasanton woman dies after crash in town Tuesday night

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau has identified the victim of a fatal traffic collision in Pleasanton Tuesday night as Pleasanton resident Carla Boerman. Boerman, 61, was a passenger in a Subaru Outback involved in a three-car collision near the intersection of Hopyard Road and Owens Drive shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Pleasanton police Sgt.

