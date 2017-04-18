Pleasanton Run for Education set for Sunday
This Sunday, thousands of residents will run and walk the streets of Pleasanton together to raise funds for local schools. The 5th annual Pleasanton Run for Education will feature three flat courses a 5k, 10k and 15k -- that start and end at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, as well as a quarter-mile Kids' Challenge event.
