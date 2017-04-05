Pleasanton occupational health group acquired by U.S. HealthWorks
Premier COMP Medical Group in Pleasanton was recently acquired by U.S. HealthWorks, one of the nation's largest operators of occupational health and urgent care centers. The deal brings U.S. HealthWorks up to 16 centers serving patients and employers in the Bay Area and 74 locations in California, making it the largest service provider in the state, company officials said in announcing the deal last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|40 min
|-Prince-
|4,759
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|texas pete
|4,995
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr 2
|Dianna
|7
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|19
|Low-frequency rumbling or humming sound day and... (Mar '11)
|Mar 29
|Canada Eh
|217
|I didnt know it was a crime to sit in a parked car (Apr '09)
|Mar 28
|Tinagination
|58
|Stolen Minivan Pulled from Water Surrounding Ea...
|Mar 28
|JKD
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC