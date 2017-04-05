Pleasanton occupational health group ...

Pleasanton occupational health group acquired by U.S. HealthWorks

Premier COMP Medical Group in Pleasanton was recently acquired by U.S. HealthWorks, one of the nation's largest operators of occupational health and urgent care centers. The deal brings U.S. HealthWorks up to 16 centers serving patients and employers in the Bay Area and 74 locations in California, making it the largest service provider in the state, company officials said in announcing the deal last month.

