Pleasanton neighbor helps police arrest man suspected of breaking into cars
An alert neighbor helped lead police to arrest a man who allegedly broke into several cars early Tuesday morning in Pleasanton. At 2:32 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspect stealing property from a vehicle in the 500 block of St. John Street, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Thu
|un agenda 21
|80
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Wed
|-Prince-
|4,759
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Wed
|texas pete
|4,995
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr 2
|Dianna
|7
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|19
|Low-frequency rumbling or humming sound day and... (Mar '11)
|Mar 29
|Canada Eh
|217
|I didnt know it was a crime to sit in a parked car (Apr '09)
|Mar 28
|Tinagination
|58
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC