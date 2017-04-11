Pleasanton Middle School mourns the l...

Pleasanton Middle School mourns the loss of Mrs. Boerman

The Pleasanton school community is mourning the loss of Carla Boerman, an English teacher at Pleasanton Middle School who died in a car crash last week. The cards, flowers and signs have been multiplying along a wall in the 700 Building of Pleasanton Middle School ever since students and staff returned from spring break Monday.

