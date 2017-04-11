Pleasanton Middle School mourns the loss of Mrs. Boerman
The Pleasanton school community is mourning the loss of Carla Boerman, an English teacher at Pleasanton Middle School who died in a car crash last week. The cards, flowers and signs have been multiplying along a wall in the 700 Building of Pleasanton Middle School ever since students and staff returned from spring break Monday.
