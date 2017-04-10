Pleasanton council, school board to hold joint special meeting
Updates on Measure I1, development projects and the budget are among the items on the agenda for a special joint meeting of the Pleasanton City Council and the school board Tuesday night in the PUSD office boardroom. Interim superintendent Micaela Ochoa will give an overview of actions the school district has taken since the passage of the Pleasanton school facilities bond initiative Measure I1 and Proposition 51, the $9 billion state public school facilities bond -- both passed in the November election.
