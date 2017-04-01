Pleasanton childcare center for teen parents gets new life
A unique childcare center has opened its doors for the general public, the first of its kind in Alameda County. The Horizon Early Education Center, which first opened in 1980 through the Pleasanton Unified School District, was started for teen mothers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|10 hr
|-Glinda-
|4,994
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr 2
|Dianna
|7
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|19
|Low-frequency rumbling or humming sound day and... (Mar '11)
|Mar 29
|Canada Eh
|217
|I didnt know it was a crime to sit in a parked car (Apr '09)
|Mar 28
|Tinagination
|58
|Stolen Minivan Pulled from Water Surrounding Ea...
|Mar 28
|JKD
|2
|billy byron walker, aka, billy walker, billie w... (Aug '16)
|Mar 28
|Gina
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC