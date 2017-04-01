Pleasanton childcare center for teen ...

Pleasanton childcare center for teen parents gets new life

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: Inside Bay Area

A unique childcare center has opened its doors for the general public, the first of its kind in Alameda County. The Horizon Early Education Center, which first opened in 1980 through the Pleasanton Unified School District, was started for teen mothers.

