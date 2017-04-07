Pleasanton cake shop still rising to ...

Pleasanton cake shop still rising to the occasion after 40 years

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Cake decorator Angel Contreras, of Concord, forms a rose out of rolled fondant to be used on cakes at Noland's Cake Shop in Pleasanton. Nauheen Chaudhary, of Dublin, holds her daughter Zoya Chaudhary, 11 months, as she orders her first birthday cake, strawberry and vanilla cake, from Gina Habib, of Mountain House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 8 hr Old n wise 5
Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16) 10 hr SpeedieB 12
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Sat texas pete 4,760
sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14) Apr 7 IrishRed 3
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Apr 6 un agenda 21 80
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) Apr 5 texas pete 4,995
falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12) Apr 2 Dianna 7
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,310 • Total comments across all topics: 280,199,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC