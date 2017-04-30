Photo Flash: Pacific Coast Rep Presents Lloyd Webber/Rice Classic EVITA

Pacific Coast Repertory Theatre is proud to present the Tony Award winning musical EVITA with Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lyrics by Tim Rice. The show will run from April 29 through May 14, 2017: Fridays, 5/5 & 5/12 at 8pm; Saturdays, 4/29 & 5/6 & 5/13 at 8pm; Saturday matinee, 5/13 at 2pm; and Sunday matinees 4/30, 5/7, & 5/14 at 2pm.

