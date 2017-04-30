Photo Flash: Pacific Coast Rep Presents Lloyd Webber/Rice Classic EVITA
Pacific Coast Repertory Theatre is proud to present the Tony Award winning musical EVITA with Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lyrics by Tim Rice. The show will run from April 29 through May 14, 2017: Fridays, 5/5 & 5/12 at 8pm; Saturdays, 4/29 & 5/6 & 5/13 at 8pm; Saturday matinee, 5/13 at 2pm; and Sunday matinees 4/30, 5/7, & 5/14 at 2pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|5 hr
|texas pete
|4,762
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|11 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,996
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Apr 24
|Cece
|79
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Apr 21
|RED 5
|309
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Apr 13
|Mad Dad
|21
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|David Macdonald
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC