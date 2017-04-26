No Arrests Yet As BART Catches Flack For Not Publicizing 'Flash Mob' Robbery

Should BART have been faster to alert the public about the mob of 40+ teens who bum-rushed fare gates, stormed the platform, and roughed up and robbed a bunch of people at Coliseum Station on Saturday night? That's what the Chronicle is essentially saying , though according to BART spokesperson Alicia Trost, if the media had been looking, details of the incident were included in a daily police log sent out by email Sunday morning. BART could have sent out a wider alert, or discussed on Twitter the reason that the Dublin-bound train was held at the station for 15 minutes Saturday night, but they did not, and some are now suggesting that the incident was significant enough that it warranted a louder response from the rail service.

