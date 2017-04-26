No Arrests Yet As BART Catches Flack ...

No Arrests Yet As BART Catches Flack For Not Publicizing 'Flash Mob' Robbery

Should BART have been faster to alert the public about the mob of 40+ teens who bum-rushed fare gates, stormed the platform, and roughed up and robbed a bunch of people at Coliseum Station on Saturday night? That's what the Chronicle is essentially saying , though according to BART spokesperson Alicia Trost, if the media had been looking, details of the incident were included in a daily police log sent out by email Sunday morning. BART could have sent out a wider alert, or discussed on Twitter the reason that the Dublin-bound train was held at the station for 15 minutes Saturday night, but they did not, and some are now suggesting that the incident was significant enough that it warranted a louder response from the rail service.

