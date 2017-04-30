Livermore firefighter helps treats victims in multiple car collision off-duty in Arizona
A Bay Area fireman received recognition from several firemen for assisting a man who was injured during a multiple vehicle collsion, while on vacation in Arizona. According to Livermore-Pleasanton fire department, firefighter-paramedic JJ Duffy helped treated a critical burned victim involved in a multiple vehicle collision outside of Kingman, Ariz., Sunday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|9 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,765
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|13 hr
|Looking to Rent
|310
|The Spot Bar and Grill (Aug '12)
|15 hr
|Spotted Girl
|6,760
|Livermore Music Thread (May '13)
|18 hr
|texas pete
|57
|I've Been Everywhere Man: The List Of Music Thr... (May '13)
|18 hr
|texas pete
|79
|Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12)
|Tue
|Tchyyna
|5
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Apr 30
|Princess Hey
|4,996
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC