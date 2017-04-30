Livermore firefighter helps treats vi...

Livermore firefighter helps treats victims in multiple car collision off-duty in Arizona

A Bay Area fireman received recognition from several firemen for assisting a man who was injured during a multiple vehicle collsion, while on vacation in Arizona. According to Livermore-Pleasanton fire department, firefighter-paramedic JJ Duffy helped treated a critical burned victim involved in a multiple vehicle collision outside of Kingman, Ariz., Sunday afternoon.

