Letter writer wants you to check out ...

Letter writer wants you to check out this well-kept secret

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: Contra Costa Times

Superblooms of California native wildflowers all over the state have been in the media often this spring, due to the abundant rainfall this season. Livermore's best kept secret is the wildflower display at the Granada Native Garden, where I am a volunteer, along the Arroyo Mocho bike trail behind Granada High School and across from the RiteAid shopping center on Murrieta Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) 20 hr Mad Dad 21
22 f on snapchat add me Wed ok. 2
David Macdonald Wed ok. 2
sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14) Wed ok. 4
Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16) Apr 11 Mrwhsle99 13
New development on first street Apr 11 Mrwhsle 1
Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Apr 10 Old n wise 5
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,453 • Total comments across all topics: 280,286,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC