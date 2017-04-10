Letter writer wants you to check out this well-kept secret

Superblooms of California native wildflowers all over the state have been in the media often this spring, due to the abundant rainfall this season. Livermore's best kept secret is the wildflower display at the Granada Native Garden, where I am a volunteer, along the Arroyo Mocho bike trail behind Granada High School and across from the RiteAid shopping center on Murrieta Boulevard.

