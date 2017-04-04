Letter writer argues that the costs of uninsured paid by all
We pay way too much for health care and insurance companies often pay out less than the actual cost for care. When people are not covered for health care, or when they have huge deductibles, they do not seek care until they are very sick, like with diabetes, asthma, heart or lung disease, infections, cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|12 hr
|-Prince-
|4,759
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|13 hr
|texas pete
|4,995
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr 2
|Dianna
|7
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|19
|Low-frequency rumbling or humming sound day and... (Mar '11)
|Mar 29
|Canada Eh
|217
|I didnt know it was a crime to sit in a parked car (Apr '09)
|Mar 28
|Tinagination
|58
|Stolen Minivan Pulled from Water Surrounding Ea...
|Mar 28
|JKD
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC