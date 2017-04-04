Letter writer argues that the costs o...

Letter writer argues that the costs of uninsured paid by all

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Inside Bay Area

We pay way too much for health care and insurance companies often pay out less than the actual cost for care. When people are not covered for health care, or when they have huge deductibles, they do not seek care until they are very sick, like with diabetes, asthma, heart or lung disease, infections, cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) 12 hr -Prince- 4,759
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) 13 hr texas pete 4,995
falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12) Apr 2 Dianna 7
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Mar 31 Mad Dad 19
Low-frequency rumbling or humming sound day and... (Mar '11) Mar 29 Canada Eh 217
I didnt know it was a crime to sit in a parked car (Apr '09) Mar 28 Tinagination 58
News Stolen Minivan Pulled from Water Surrounding Ea... Mar 28 JKD 2
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,617 • Total comments across all topics: 280,091,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC