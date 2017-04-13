Job hunting? 30 local companies looki...

Job hunting? 30 local companies looking to hire

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Livermore and Dublin, in association with the Tri-Valley One-Stop Career Center, are hositing separate job fairs designed to connect job seekers with more than 30 companies looking for workers. Livermore's job fair takes place 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 25 and Dublin's will be May 4, same hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Apr 13 Mad Dad 21
22 f on snapchat add me Apr 12 ok. 2
David Macdonald Apr 12 ok. 2
sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14) Apr 12 ok. 4
Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16) Apr 11 Mrwhsle99 13
New development on first street Apr 11 Mrwhsle 1
Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Apr 10 Old n wise 5
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,405 • Total comments across all topics: 280,365,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC