Grocery chain tackles psychosocial issues in comp claims

Yesterday Read more: Business Insurance

About 9% of injured Albertson's grocery store workers screened since 2013 were found to have psychosocial issues embedded in their workers compensation claims, a figure the company says it is managing with early interventions to avoid problems later. Denise Algire, Pleasanton, California-based director of risk initiatives and national medical director for Albertson Cos., said the company saw psychosocial issues in workers comp as a major driver for long-tail claims - which is the key point in a recent study on the overall comp industry's battle with such problematic claims.

