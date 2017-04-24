Genius Kids Hayward FBNS
The following person doing business as: GENIUS KIDS HAYWARD, 2500 HANSEN ROAD #41, HAYWARD, CA 94546, is hereby registered by the following owner : ZENKAY LLC, 3002 BADGER DRIVE, PLEASANTON, CA 94566. This business is conducted by a Limited liability company.
